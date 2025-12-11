At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus earned their second Champions League win in a row at the expense of Pafos.

The Bianconeri were slow and sloppy in the first half, as they were lucky to escape unscathed with the Cypriots harrying them on the counter. Nevertheless, a tactical change to four at the back did the trick in the second period. The Serie A giants became more dominant and eventually managed to break the deadlock through Weston McKennie, before adding a second thanks to Jonathan David.

So here are our player ratings for Juventus, who came away with a 2-0 win over Pafos, which catapulted them to 17th place in the Champions League group stage table

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6.5

The Italian shot-stopper made some important saves in the first half to earn his clean sheet.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

A solid display as ever from the Frenchman, who isn’t showing any signs of fatigue, despite not being afforded any rest since the start of the season.

Lloyd Kelly – 7

The Englishman was a rock at the back for Juventus, pulling off a string of vital interceptions.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

The Dutchman started as a left centre-back, but his performance improved in the second half after returning to his original role in midfield.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

The Texan broke the deadlock with a vicious shot to the top corner that left the goalkeeper with no chance. He also made crucial interventions at the back, including a goal-saving block.

Fabio Miretti – 5.5

The Juventus youth product offered so much quantity, but very little quality. His passes were intercepted more often than not, and he squandered a promising free kick with an abysmal delivery.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain was harshly jeered off by the frustrated supporters while leaving the match with the scoreboard showing 0-0. Although he was wasteful at times, he never shied away from a sliding tackle, winning back possession on multiple occasions.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

The versatile full-back remains far from his peak form, but he provided the assist for the opener with a sublime through ball to McKennie.

Edon Zhegrova – 5.5

The Kosovar didn’t truly enjoy his full Juventus debut, as he didn’t see much of the ball, and found little space to work his magic. While he did show some flashes of brilliance, he was hauled off for Conceicao at the interval.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

The 20-year-old ran the show for Juventus. In the first half, he tested the goalkeeper with a curling shot, and won two free kicks in dangerous positions.

Nevertheless, it was his second-half display which truly stood out, as he danced his way around his opponents. He also provided the assist for David with a lovely square ball.

Jonathan David – 6.5

The Canadian has been under massive pressure, but after wasting a close-range chance in the first half, he kept his cool to slot the ball past the goalkeeper in the second period.

Substitutes

Francisco Conceicao – 7

A game-changing substitution from Luciano Spalletti. The Portuguese winger instigated both goals by providing the ‘pre-assists’, including a brilliant dribble and a sublime pass on the second goal.

Lois Openda – 5.5

The Belgian hardly made himself noticed following his introduction.

Khephren Thuram – N/A

Vasilije Adzic – N/A

Juan Cabal – N/A