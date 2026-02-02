In the 23rd round of Serie A, Juventus outplayed and outpowered their hosts Parma en route towards a commanding victory at the Ennio Tardini.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock through Gleison Bremer’s header, while Weston McKennie doubled their lead with an acrobatic volley that capped off a sublime team play.

After the interval, Andrea Cambiaso allowed the Croaciati to halve the deficit by scoring an own goal, but Bremer swiftly restored the two-goal lead, while Jonathan David widened the gap with an easy tap-in.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who registered a 4-1 win in Parma, as they continue to battle for a Top 4 finish.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 7

The goalkeeper produced a series of important saves to keep Juventus ahead, but was denied a clean sheet by his own teammate, Cambiaso.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

Another convincing display at right-back from the ever-present Frenchman, who provided the assist for McKennie’s goal, and set up Openda with a brilliant play.

Gleison Bremer – 8

A night to remember for the Brazilian defender who scored a rare brace. Placed a powerful header past the Edoardo Corvi on the opener, and then latched onto a loose ball to swiftly restore the Old Lady’s two-goal lead. He also kept Mateo Pellegrino at bay, which was his original task, lest we forget.

Gleison Bremer and Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Lloyd Kelly – 7

The Englishman was rock-solid at the back, producing a string of crucial interventions.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5

The Italy international’s underwhelming run continues. He squandered a couple of promising chances in attack and scored a comical own goal with his shocking attempt to clear the ball.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

The Juventus captain is suddenly emerging as one of the finest Registas in the country. He picked up his teammates with fabulous long balls, including one that culminated in McKennie’s goal. The midfielder also stamped his authority in the middle of the park.

Khephren Thuram – 6

A decent showing from the Frenchman, who ran all over the field, but didn’t produce any spectacular moments. Couldn’t block the square ball that resulted in Cambiaso’s own goal.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

A superb evening for the Portuguese winger, who was unlucky not to score a couple of early chances, but ended up delivering the assist for Bremer’s opener. His last contribution before exiting the pitch was instigating David’s fourth goal by forcing a shaky save out of Corvi.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

The Texan’s spectacular run continues, as he got on the scoresheet with an acrobatic volley. He was also part of the build-up on Juve’s third and fourth goals, and had set up Conceicao, whose shot crashed against the woodwork earlier in the match.

Kenan Yildiz – 6

The Turkish star was struggling with muscle fatigue, so he only lasted 45 minutes. While it wasn’t his most spectacular half of football, he still produced important contributions, like picking up McKennie with a sublime through ball that almost culminated with a Conceicao goal.

Jonathan David – 7

The Canadian may have scored the easiest tap-in of his career, but it was a fitting reward for his generous efforts. He had provided the ‘pre-assist’ for McKennie’s goal, and was in the right place to redirect the ball goalwards on the rebound, which allowed Bremer to poach his second on the night.

Substitutes

Fabio Miretti – 6

A hard-working display from the young Italian, but it lacked a significant moment.

Federico Gatti – 6

A mixed bag for the returning defender, who managed to win a few balls but also lost Pellegrino on one occasion.

Filip Kostic – 6

A decent cameo from the Serbian, who’s gradually adjusting to his new role as an inverted right winger.

Juan Cabal – N/A

Lois Openda – N/A