Juventus survived a couple of scares to end their 2025 with an away victory against a courageous Pisa side.

Luciano Spalletti’s men broke the deadlock through Pierre Kalulu, who took full advantage of a goalmouth scramble. In the dying embers of the match, Kenan Yildiz confirmed the result with a simple tap-in.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who have now one point behind the league leaders Inter (albeit having played two extra matches), after beating Pisa 2-0.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

The Juventus goalkeeper didn’t have a big save to make, mostly because the goal frame came to his assistance on a couple of occasions.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

The Frenchman didn’t know much about the finish, but his run and pressure sparked the opener. He was solid at the back as usual.

Gleison Bremer – 6

The Brazilian had a few nervy moments at the back and gave away a free kick in a dangerous area. He was also poor at times in possession, as he’s still working on regaining his best form after a long layoff.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

Another comfortable showing in defence from the former Newcastle man, who also came very close to breaking the deadlock, but his shot was denied by the post.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5

An under-par performance from the wing-back, who seemed to be in vacation mode. Cheaply gave the ball away in dangerous positions, which almost allowed Pisa to score. Nevertheless, he at least contributed to the opener

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain looked irked by Spalletti’s decision to hook him early in the second half, and perhaps rightly so, as he was battling for every ball and making vital defensive interventions.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

The Frenchman started on a promising note, connecting with Openda and McKennie, but faded as the match progressed. Couldn’t find the pockets of space he famously enjoys.

Weston McKennie – 6

Like Cambiaso, the American looked slightly out of sorts, but his performance improved when he switched to the right flank in the second half, and somehow set up Kalulu’s winner.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman ran more than anyone else on the pitch, but his touch often lacked the required quality.

Kenan Yildiz – 7

While it wasn’t a vintage Kenan Yildiz display, the Turk remains Juve’s go-to player. Tried his luck with a curling effort early in the match, and eventually managed to put his name on the scoresheet by poaching the second.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Lois Openda – 5.5

The Belgian looked lively in the early going, but gradually suffocated as he found himself outnumbered and deprived of the spaces he likes to operate in.

Substitutes

Edon Zhegrova – 6.5

Juventus looked instantly more dangerous following the Kosovar’s entry. Lit off the right flank with his tricks and flicks, and tested Semper with a shot from the edge of the box.

Jonathan David – 6.5

The Canadian instigated the second goal by picking up Miretti between the lines, before inadvertently providing the assist for Yildiz.

Fabio Miretti – 6.5

Despite his limited time on the pitch, he managed to make an impact by playing an instrumental role in the second Juventus goal. Dribbled past the defender, before unselshly passing the ball to David.

Filip Kostic – N/A

Joao Mario N/A