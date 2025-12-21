In their last appearance at the Allianz Stadium in 2025, Juventus held on to earn a vital 2-1 win over Roma.

Francisco Conceicao broke the deadlock before the interval, and yet, the Bianconeri kept pushing for a second after the break. They were eventually rewarded for their efforts, with Lois Openda tapping in from close range. The Giallorossi pulled one back through Tommaso Baldanzi’s rebound, but they couldn’t find the equaliser.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who have now won back-to-back contests against direct Champions League rivals in Bologna and Roma.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

The shot-stopper cannot be faulted for Baldanzi’s goal, as he was at full stretch to deny Evan Ferguson in the lead-up. Pulled off a series of routine saves as well.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

The Frenchman had some nervy moments on the ball, but it was a positive display nonetheless, as he made vital contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Gleison Bremer – 7

The returning Brazilian only lasted 60 minutes, but he kept Paulo Dybala at bay. He made crucial interceptions in delicate moments.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

A convincing display from the former Newcastle defender who completely nullified Matias Soulé and Leon Bailey.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

A massive outing from the club’s MVP in November, who prevailed in his duel against Wesley. He saw a close-range header denied by Mile Svilar, but he unselfishly laid the ball in Openda’s path after collecting the rebound.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

The Juventus captain reigned supreme in the middle of the park. He undeniably prevailed in his duel against Manu Kone, even launching a counterattack on one occasion after dispossessing the Frenchman.

Khephren Thuram – 7

The former OGC Nice star caused havoc with his runs towards the box, even though his execution wasn’t always on cue.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7

The Italian wing-back has yet to regain his optimal form, but he came close with a solid display against Roma. Set up Conceicao’s opener with a deft flick.

Francisco Conceicao – 7.5

The Portuguese winger gave the Roman defenders nightmares every time he had the ball at his feet. Kept his composure to find the bottom corner with a clinical finish, and could have scored another two goals if it wasn’t for Svilar’s saves.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

The Turkish youngster didn’t register a goal or an assist, but he may have been the Bianconeri’s most influential player in the final third. Instigated back-to-back chances for Conceicao with his marvellous dribbling, which resulted in the opener, but was unlucky to see his fabulous effort crash against the post.

Lois Openda – 7

Aside from opening his Serie A account with an easy tap-in, the Belgian didn’t pose a direct goal threat for Roma. However, his movement and connection with his teammates were absolutely crucial for Juventus.

Lois Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Edon Zhegrova – 6

A mixed bag from the Kosovar who created Juve’s second goal with a sublime cross to McKennie, before cheaply giving the ball away inside his own half, which culminated in Roma’s goal.

Daniele Rugani – 5.5

Juventus looked much more vulnerable at the back with the Italian filling in for Bremer. Committed a late blunder in the dying minutes, but was let off the hook.

Jonathan David – N/A

Filip Kostic – N/A

Fabio Miretti – N/A