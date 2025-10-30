In what could be his solitary match in charge, Massimo Brambilla steered Juventus back to winning ways, as they overcame a resilient Udinese side at the Allianz Stadium.

Dusan Vlahovic won and converted a spot-kick early on, but despite dominating the action for 45 minutes, the home side squandered the lead, allowing Nicolo Zaniolo to score the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri were determined to end their eight-match winless run that cost Igor Tudor his job, and they eventually retook the lead through Federico Gatti, while Kenan Yildiz confirmed the victory with a late penalty.

So here are are player ratings for Juventus, who earned an important 3-1 win over Udinese while awaiting Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

Juventus (3-4-1-2)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

A quiet night for the Italian custodian, who wasn’t at fault for Udinese’s equaliser, as he had a sea of players ahead of him.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

The Frenchman looked much more at ease in his natural position at the back, but still made occasional attacking forays, and tested Okeye with a powerful shot.

Federico Gatti – 7.5

A glorious evening for the Italian defender who scored the all-important second Juventus goal with a powerful header. He was also a rock at the back, making several key interventions.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

The Englishman was generally solid, but had his highs and lows in his battle against Zaniolo.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

The versatile wing-back initially struggled to deliver good balls to the box, but ended up providing a sublime assist for Gatti’s goal.

Weston McKennie – 7

The American ran harder than anyone else and made himself involved in every attacking play. Tried to make up for Khephren Thuram’s absence to the best of his capabilities.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

A mixed-bag performance from the Juventus captain, but he still helped the team control the middle of the park.

Filip Kostic – 6

The Serbian’s return to the starting lineup was largely fruitful, posing a menacing presence down the left flank. He also denied Arthur Atta on a few occasions, but perhaps should have done better to close down Zaniolo on the equaliser.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

The Turkish youngster is the beating heart of this Juventus side, and Brambilla placed him in a role that allowed him to express his astounding potential. Set up Vlahovic on a few occasions, and tested Okeye with a dangerous shot, before winning and converting a late spot-kick.

Loic Openda – 6

The mixed reaction the Belgian received upon his exit was telling enough. His clever pass sparked the opener, and he also had other positive moments, but he still lacked the killer instinct in crucial moments.

Dusan Vlahovic – 7

The former Fiorentina star looked like a man possessed. Scored a spot-kick he won himself, and could have added a couple more, but was impeded by his weaker right foot. Nevertheless, his grit and determination to win back possession were a refreshing sight.

Substitutes

Jonathan David – N/A

Teun Koopmeiners – N/A

Daniele Rugani – N/A