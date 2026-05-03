At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus settled for a disappointing draw against Hellas Verona, which keep them in a precarious place in the Champions League race.

The Bianconeri had a flurry of chances in the first half, but it was the visitors who headed to the interval with one-goal advantage thanks to Kieron Bowie’s shocking opener. After the break, Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to salvage to score the equaliser from a set piece, but the hosts weren’t able to find a winner.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus who registered a 1-1 draw at home against the already-relegated Verona.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 5.5

The goalkeeper was beaten at his near post on Verona’s only dangerous chance in the match.

Pierre Kalulu – 5.5

The Frenchman was one of the guilty parties on the opener, even though he wasn’t the main culprit. Failed to provide his usual dangerous crosses to the box.

Gleison Bremer – 5.5

The Brazilian was unlucky to see his header denied by the bar. His complacency was the main reason behind Verona’s goal, as he should have cleared the ball properly.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

The Englishman couldn’t arrive in time to block Bowie’s shot, but he’s not necessarily at fault.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

The USMNT player started as wing-back before transitionning to midfield. He worked hard, but his impact was limited.

Manuel Locatelli – 5.5

The Juventus captain ran more than any other player, but the team was crying for a Regista capable of orchestrating the play and raising the tempo, and he just couldn’t fulfill this role this time.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

The Frenchman tried to threaten with a few bursts of energy and runs towards the box, but often lacked the killer touch. He is still obviously struggling to regain his best physical condition and was thus relieved at the break.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

The wing-back was one of Juve’s best players on the pitch, causing havoc with his runs, and picking up Conceicao with a couple of dangerous crosses. The Bianconeri became more predictable and stagnant following his exit.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The Portuguese international has been the most consistent Juventus attacker in recent weeks. He was able to deliver dangerous balls to the box even when he had two opponents marking him. Lorenzo Montipo had to produce three top-notch saves to deny him

Kenan Yildiz – 5

The Turkish international is obviously struggling for form and fitness amidst his ongoing knee problem, but Luciano Spalletti insisted on keeping him for the duration of the match, even when he was unable to deliver a proper ball to the box.

Jonathan David – 4.5

The Canadian striker wasted a good chance in the first half, and his display worsened after switching to a deeper role to accommodate Vlahovic.

Substitutes

Dusan Vlahovic – 7

The Serbian striker showcased his importance to the cause with a brillianty-executed free-kick. Posed a major threat to Verona’s defences, but often found himself outnumbered.

Fabio Miretti – 5

With the midfield lacking flair, Spalletti turned to the young Italian for inspiration, but didn’t find any.

Jeremie Boga – 5.5

The Ivorian struggled to coexist with Yildiz on the left wing, with the duo often stepping on each others’ toes.

Edon Zhegrova – 6.5

The Kosovar made a positive impact off the bench. He dribbled past his marker, delivered crosses, and almost opened his Juventus count, but Montipo directed his shot towards the post.

Teun Koopmeiners – N/A