Juventus player suffers knock during Italy’s trip to Northern Ireland

Desperate for a goal that takes Italy to the world Cup, Roberto Mancini introduced Federico Bernardeschi for Lorenzo Insigne in the middle of the second half against Northern Ireland.

Of course that substitution hardly changed anything, as the Juventus winger couldn’t turn into the hero that his nation cried for.

At the end of the day, the Azzurri lost their top spot in Group C in favor of Switzerland and will now have to contend for a place in the World Cup throughout the playoffs.

However, it appears that Bernardeschi sustained a knock that prevented him from displaying his best form.

According to Calciomercato, the former Fiorentina man felt pain in the adductor shortly after entering the pitch.

The winger now returns to Juventus, where his condition will be evaluated by the club’s medical staff.

Juve FC say

It’s not the first time and it surely won’t be the last. The international break has always been a pain in the clubs’ backside.

Bernardeschi isn’t always a starter in Max Allegri’s lineup, but he’s one of the few natural wingers at the manager’s disposal.

The fact that the player managed to continue the match and hide the pain suggests that the injury shouldn’t be serious enough to keep him away for an extended period.

But then of course, we must await the results of the upcoming tests.