Juventus player will not be accepting similar arrangement to Matuidi and Higuain

Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia is reporting that Sami Khedira is refusing to terminate his contract and leave Juve early unless his €6m contract is paid in full.

The German has entered the final year of his current deal at the club and he is one of the several old players that Andrea Pirlo is looking to get rid off.

The club has managed to strike a deal and terminate the contracts of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi who have both moved to the MLS.

They want to achieve a similar goal with Khedira. His brother and agent, Denny Khedira is reportedly already in Turin to try to negotiate the termination of his contract with the club.

He joined the Bianconeri in 2015 as a free agent from Real Madrid. He has played a key role in the club’s success since that time, however, age has made his performances drop and he has struggled to get in the team in recent seasons.

There are links to PSG, but the French side will hardly be willing to pay a transfer fee for the 33-year-old who has already had the best moments of his career.

It will be interesting to see how this one ends.