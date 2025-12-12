Juventus secured a 2 to 0 victory over Pafos in the Champions League in midweek, yet the performance was far from one the team would regard with pride. Despite the positive scoreline, the men in black and white struggled noticeably at the start of the match, creating the impression that they might drop points against the minnows.

Unconvincing Display Despite the Win

Before this fixture, Juventus had won only one Champions League match in the campaign, and their supporters were expecting them to record a second consecutive victory. However, the early stages were disappointing as Juventus found it difficult to break down their Cypriot visitors. At times, their display left fans embarrassed, with many frustrated by the lack of fluency and conviction shown on the pitch.

Supporters have been forced to watch several poor performances from their team in recent weeks, and they had hoped for a stronger showing on this occasion. Yet the first half failed to meet expectations, and even after Juventus scored twice, the overall performance remained unconvincing. The team continued to look sloppy and lacked the assurance expected from a club of their stature.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s Reaction to the Performance

It was reported that Luciano Spalletti was far from satisfied with what he witnessed. The manager was said to be displeased with the players’ attitude during the match, feeling that the level of intensity and commitment fell short of what is required.

According to Il Bianconero, it was the first time Spalletti had been truly livid with the team. He raised his voice in the aftermath of the game and made it clear that he wanted greater energy and sharpness from the players. His intention was to shake the squad from their recent complacency and encourage a more focused and dynamic approach on the pitch.

The victory may have added three points to Juventus’ campaign, but their performance suggested that much improvement is still needed if they are to progress confidently in the competition.