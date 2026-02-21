Juventus’ dressing room was not a place of comfort following their loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

After the humbling 5-2 defeat against the Turkish side, the players were fully aware that they had endured a deeply disappointing evening. Although Juventus anticipated a challenging contest, they began the match with purpose and produced several encouraging moments in the first half. At one stage, they even held a 2-1 advantage, offering hope that they could seize control of the tie.

Collapse After Promising Start

However, the momentum shifted dramatically. Galatasaray responded with authority, overwhelming Juventus and scoring four additional goals. On this occasion, the Bianconeri were unable to mount any reply, leaving them with a significant deficit to overturn in Turin during the second leg.

The scale of the collapse has intensified scrutiny on the squad, particularly given the importance of the fixture. Conceding five goals in such circumstances has left Juventus with considerable work to do if it is to salvage its European ambitions.

Before attention returns to the Champions League, Juventus must refocus on domestic duties. They are set to face Como in Serie A, a fixture many expect them to win, although it is unlikely to be straightforward. Maintaining concentration will be essential to avoid further setbacks.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Squad Holds Honest Talks

Having already been eliminated from the Italian Cup, Juventus must now prioritise progress in Europe and a strong finish in the league. According to Calciomercato, the players convened after the defeat to Galatasaray and engaged in frank discussions about their performance. The report states that they acknowledged the need for significant improvement if they are to conclude the campaign in the manner they desire.

Such internal reflection highlights a recognition within the squad that standards must rise. With decisive fixtures ahead, Juventus will be under pressure to demonstrate resilience and restore confidence both domestically and on the European stage.