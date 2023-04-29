Juventus players discontented at Allegri’s methods

Juventus players are growing discontented with their manager Max Allegri as they struggle to end this season in a good position.

Last week, the club were in the Coppa Italia and the Europa League semi-finals and fans were hopeful the team would lift a trophy in this campaign.

However, Inter Milan ousted them from the Italian Cup this week and they now have to win the Europa League, which is even harder than the Coppa Italia.

Juve fans are not happy, but a new leak from the Bianconeri camp shows even players are not satisfied with their gaffer.

A report via Calciomercato reveals the players are unhappy around the ground and a source voiced the growing discontent among Juve stars.

This clearly indicates that Allegri could soon lose the dressing room completely and the club must do something about it.

Juve FC Says

Everyone associated with Juventus is now frustrated, and most of the on-field problems could be traced to Allegri.

The gaffer has failed to inspire big-money signings to do well at the club and he could lose his job.

He did well during his first spell as the club’s manager, which has earned him a lot of credit, but we cannot keep him if the team is regressing.