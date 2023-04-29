Juventus players discontented at Allegri’s methods

Juventus players are growing discontented with their manager Max Allegri as they struggle to end this season in a good position.
Last week, the club were in the Coppa Italia and the Europa League semi-finals and fans were hopeful the team would lift a trophy in this campaign.
However, Inter Milan ousted them from the Italian Cup this week and they now have to win the Europa League, which is even harder than the Coppa Italia.
Juve fans are not happy, but a new leak from the Bianconeri camp shows even players are not satisfied with their gaffer.
A report via Calciomercato reveals the players are unhappy around the ground and a source voiced the growing discontent among Juve stars.
This clearly indicates that Allegri could soon lose the dressing room completely and the club must do something about it.
Juve FC Says
Everyone associated with Juventus is now frustrated, and most of the on-field problems could be traced to Allegri.
The gaffer has failed to inspire big-money signings to do well at the club and he could lose his job.
He did well during his first spell as the club’s manager, which has earned him a lot of credit, but we cannot keep him if the team is regressing.
2 Comments
Zidane, Zidane Zidane. What ever it takes to bring back to Turin as coach!
Everyday seems to to be forgetting how painful the last days of Dinolegri was….painful to watch the team play…more and more aged players on high wages with no resale value ..losing talented young players like Coman and never adequaltely replacing the likes of Vidal and Marchisio (injury prone and slow Khedira who wasn’t defensively aware was not the answer…the truth is there is a reason Dinolegri was fired in the first place…he took Conte’s team…gave more freedom to some of the players and they did better till a point where Dinolegri started making it in his own image…Sarri came and won the league….he didn’t have the midfield for his tactics…yet he was fired after 1 seaso ever after tactically outsmarting Conte…Pirlo came..a rookie coach in his debut season..won two minor trophies…made his players play like protagonist..same as Sarri..but was let go…then Agnelli decided to bring back Dinolegri using genetic engineering and given him a 4 year contract of 28 million euros in total…WTF…the same coach who no big club wanted..the same coach who isn’t a coach but a manager…the same one who was let go for some good reasons in the first place…this is probably the most boneheaded move since Secco’s signings or there is some scandal here…now after 2 seasons…no major trophies..not even any minor triophy yet..lost millions in CL…got humiliated by Haifa…destroyed by Napoli, Benfica…and yet Dino doesn’t take any responsibility..instead, he taunts opposition coaches, directors hoping to win support from Juve fans…he doesn’t learn from or even acknowledge his selection and tactical blunders and has the audacity to remind everyone that he still has a contract worth more than 15 million and he intends to take the money…time and again this season players like Di Maria, Vlahovic and Chiesa have been bemused by his play…utter garbage…the board doesn’t want to lose money and acknowledge that they fucked up big time without realising that further delay is costing the club more in every way..money, fans…Juve’s 10 year resurgence is being unwinded..To my fellow JUventinis in Turin and on social media.., I urge that you protest and boycott till Elkann comes to his senses and brings back ADP, Zidane and appoints Guintoli as sporting director and bring some pride back..This Juve! This is the way!