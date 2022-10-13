Juventus players divided over response to losing to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus players were expected to be on a retreat between today and the end of their match against Torino at the weekend.

This decision was made in response to their poor form in recent weeks.

We reported earlier that they were supposed to come to the club today and stay at its Continassa training base until the weekend.

However, that plan could be scrapped as a new report claims there is a division in the squad over it.

Football Italia reveals not every Bianconeri player agrees with the idea of the retreat.

It says when the idea was revealed to the players, some rejected it and insisted there was no need for a training retreat despite losing back-to-back games.

It remains unclear what the club will eventually decide but this clearly shows there is division in the team.

Juve FC Says

One reason great teams and institutions fail is because of division, and it could be a reason Juve is struggling for form now.

The Bianconeri have been in terrible shape this term despite signing some top players.

If all the players are not on the same page, it will affect them on the pitch and this report is not ideal for a time like this.