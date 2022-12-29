Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season.

His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again.

Reports continue to link Juve with a move for him, with some claiming Max Allegri wants to work with the midfielder.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he is not welcomed in their dressing room and the Bianconeri will face a revolt from its current players if he joins them.

They do not believe he is good enough to become one of them and will not enjoy playing with him, having watched him struggle in the last few seasons.

Juve FC Says

Isco was a solid player at the peak of his career and he won all the club trophies at Real Madrid before leaving them.

However, in the last few seasons, his performance level has dropped and he cannot play for a top club again.

We are one of the biggest sides in European football and it makes no sense to add him to our squad, especially when we are trying to break away from mediocrity.