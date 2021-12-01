Juventus’ players don’t suit each other reckons former Italy number one

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper, Walter Zenga, admits Juventus has a very strong squad, but he reckons the Bianconeri aren’t a good team together.

Juve has struggled for form this season, but they have some of the best players in Serie A in their squad right now.

Zenga says if they sell their stars, they would all end up in the clubs inside the top seven because they are all excellent players.

However, he concedes that the younger players in the squad lack a winning mentality.

The former Italy number one told Sky Sports, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Let’s assume that Juventus decides to sell all the players tomorrow morning. They would all end up in the top seven of Serie A: taken individually they are good players but the team is in a downward phase and it seems that they are not suitable to play together. The young people still do not have the winning mentality.”

Juve FC Says

It has been hard for Max Allegri to build a team from the players he has at his disposal.

Juve has invested heavily in their squad over the last few seasons, and we could tell that the current group of players have the quality to thrive in Italy and Europe.

It is possible that they are not suited to the system of Allegri, and that becomes a problem.

It is either the club offloads most of them or replaces the manager with another coach who can make good use of the players.