Juventus players hailed as Italy reaches Euro 2020 final

Juventus had at least five players on the pitch when Italy faced off with Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2020 last night.

The Azzurri continued to march on to the final of the competition after they beat their Spanish opponents via penalties.

The match had originally ended in a 1-1 draw with two Juventus players scoring for their respective countries.

Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for the Italian national team with an exquisite finish into the top corner.

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to equalise for the Spanish national team.

With no one scoring in extra time, the game was decided on penalties with Morata missing his spot-kick for Spain among others.

Tuttojuve has now hailed the Juventus contingent in the Italian national team for their contributions towards their progress in the competition so far.

The likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been leading from the back, while Chiesa has been impressing in Italy’s attack. Even Federico Bernardeschi played a role off the bench.

Massimo Pavan writes on Tuttojuve: “A lot of Juve in this semifinal, with Chiesa, but also with Morata, among the best of his in his entry, severity aside. But a blue heart that starts from Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci and includes everyone.

“The Juventus spirit spreads in Chiellini who chooses the right coin on penalties, but also in Bonucci and even Bernardeschi who score their penalties. Locatelli was wrong, which may cost less now.”