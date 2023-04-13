Juventus players have no case to answer in salary investigation

Juventus players will not be asked to answer for their agreements with the club over salary arrangements because authorities believe the club engaged in the act for budgetary benefit, Tuttojuve reports.

Juve has been in different legal troubles this season as they seek to clear their name and it has not been easy for them.

The black and whites have been docked 15 league points for their use of capital gains and are the subject of a Prisma investigation after agreeing to pay their players under the table during covid-19 and deceiving the public.

The report says the players will not be referred because the club entered the agreement for its own selfish purposes.

The club must take responsibility for whatever happened with the agreements they had with the players because they approached their stars.

Prosecutors are working hard to build a strong case against us, but whatever punishment the club suffers, the players will also suffer from it.

We expect their lawyers to defend the Bianconeri in court and we need to win these cases, otherwise, we could face even harsher punishments.

For now, our players must ignore these off-field happenings and do well on the pitch when they wear black and white.