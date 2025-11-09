Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti will be without ten first-team players during the November international break.

The newly-appointed coach would have loved to have a full squad at his disposal, as the two-week stop will offer him the opportunity to prioritise tactical work without having to worry about match preparation.

But as it’s often the case at Juve, a host of players will inevitably receive call-ups from their respective national teams.

As confirmed by IlBianconero, 10 Juventus stars will be away from Continassa during the international break.

Manuel Locatelli and Andrea Cambiaso were called up by Gennaro Gattuso to take part in the final two World Cup group qualifiers.

The Azzurri will take on Moldova away from home on Thursday, before hosting Norway at San Siro in what should be a decisive fixture. The four-time world champions need a miracle to overtake the Scandinavians and avoid another play-off double header.

Staying with the European qualifiers, Kenan Yildiz will join Vincenzo Montella’s Turkiye in their last two qualifiers against Bulgaria and Spain.

Despite his underwhelming form for Juventus, Loic Openda managed to maintain his spot with Belgium, who can claim their spot in the tournament by beating Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

As usual, Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic will join Serbia’s squad. They will play England at Wembley on Thursday, before hosting Latvia on Sunday.

Moreover, Francisco Conceicao will be part of the star-studded Portugal squad, while Vasilije Adzic and Edon Zhegrova earned call-ups from Montenegro and Kosovo, respectively.

Finally, Jonathan David should make an appearance for Canada in the friendly against Ecuador.

On the contrary, Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie were surprisingly snubbed by France and the USMNT.

