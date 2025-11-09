MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Michele Di Gregorio of Juventus warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

For the second time in five days, Juventus registered a draw in front of their home supporters at the Allianz Stadium, this time settling for a point against their crosstown rivals Torino.

Luciano Spalletti’s men dominated possession for the bulk of the contest, but they couldn’t find a way past Alberto Paleari, who had a spectacular outing. So here are our Juventus player ratings for the Derby della Mole stalemate.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 7

Although his opposite number was the ultimate Man of the Match, the Juventus goalkeeper pulled off a superb save to deny Che Adams in the second half, while making several other routine interventions.

Pierre Kalulu – 5.5

The Frenchman was outplayed and outmuscled by Giovanni Simeone on a few too many occasions.

Daniele Rugani – 6

The experienced defender had a so-so 45 minutes before being hauled off at half-time. He was rarely tested, but lost track of Simeone on one occasion.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

A decent showing from the Dutchman, who’s making himself increasingly at home at the back, despite his defensive limitations. Gave his instructions to his teammates and made himself involved in the play.

Weston McKennie – 6

An energetic display as ever from the versatile Texan, but he was guilty of squandering a couple of glorious chances.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain put on a solid shift. Won back possession on several occasions, and picked up Conceicao with a fabulous through ball.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6

The Italy international started on the left flank, but was often seen in the middle of the park. However, his performance lacked a marquee moment.

Francisco Conceicao – 6.5

The Portuguese had an electric start, and was Juve’s main source of danger in the first half, coming close on one occasion and also setting up Vlahovic. However, his impact faded after the break.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.5

Contrary to Conceicao, the Turkish attacker had a slow start, but he reclaimed his role as Juve’s talismanic leader in the second period. Caused havoc while dribbling past Torino defenders and set up David with a clever pass.

Dusan Vlahovic – 5.5

The Serbian combined well with his teammates and put McKennie through on goal. But he couldn’t apply the finish on a couple of inviting situations.

Substitutes

Federico Gatti – 6

Not a terrible outing by any means, although he took part in some mix-up at the back.

Jonathan David – 5.5

Spurned another chance, as he failed to beat Paleari from close range after being teed up by Yildiz.

Edon Zhegrova – 7

Despite entering the pitch in the 65th minute, the Kosovan created more chances than any other Juventus player thanks to his superb dribbling and exquisite crosses, but his teammates couldn’t finish the job.

Loic Openda – N/A

Vasilije Adzic – N/A