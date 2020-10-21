Juventus players react on social media after winning start in the Champions League

Juventus made a winning start to their Champions League campaign last night against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Bianconeri went into the game after an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Crotone at the weekend.

Last night’s game was Andrea Pirlo’s first in the Champions League as a manager and he had to get a result without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italians champions showed their superiority over the Ukrainians and they won the game 2-0.

Two goals from Alvaro Morata secured the victory and some of the club’s players took to social media afterwards to talk about the match.

Tuttosport curated the reaction of some of the club’s players who were involved in the game.

The likes of Morata spoke about their delight at starting their Champions League campaign with a win, while Leonardo Bonucci added that it was just the start of the campaign.

Paulo Dybala posted: ” Good start in the Champions League! It’s nice to be back”

Morata posted: “Great victory to start the Champions League”.

Bonucci then posted: “Started the UCL path in the right way but it is just the beginning.”

Juve will be hoping to top their group ahead of Barcelona who also won their first game against Ferencvaros.