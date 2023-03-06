Juventus players receive mediocre ratings: Kean the obvious flop in Rome

While it wasn’t a disastrous performance by any means, Juventus paid for their inability to find the back of the net in the Italian capital, as Gianluca Mancini’s long-range effort was enough to seal three points for Roma.

Unless the Bianconeri find a way to overturn the point-deduction ruling, this defeat should vanish the remaining glimmer of hope when it comes to reaching the Top four spots.

The major Italian news outlets handed their grades to Max Allegri’s men, with the majority receiving mediocre notes.

Danilo and Filip Kostic earned the best ratings, with each getting a couple of 6.5, while Alex Sandro got similar grades.

While a cameo that lasts for 40 seconds is usually deemed insufficient to command a rating, Moise Kean’s demeanor earned him sub-par grades. The Italian striker received his marching orders immediately following his introduction due to a deliberate leg kick on Gianluca Mancini.

So here all the full ratings as published by ilBianconero.

TUTTOSPORT: Szczesny (5), Danilo (6), Bremer (6), Alex Sandro (6), Cuadrado (5,5), Fagioli (5), Locatelli (5,5), Rabiot (6), Kostic (6), Di Maria (5,5), Vlahovic (5), Paredes (5,5), Bonucci (6), Kean (3), Chiesa (5), Pogba (5,5), Allegri (5).

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: Szczesny (5), Danilo (6,5), Bremer (6), Alex Sandro (6), Cuadrado (6), Fagioli (5,5), Locatelli (6), Rabiot (6), Kostic (6,5), Di Maria (6), Vlahovic (4,5), Paredes (5,5), Pogba (5,5), Chiesa (6), Bonucci (6), Kean (4), Allegri (6).

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT: Szczesny (6), Danilo (6), Bremer (6), Alex Sandro (6,5), Bonucci (6), Cuadrado 6,5), Kean (4), Fagioli (5,5), Chiesa (6), Locatelli (6), Rabiot (6), Kostic (6,5), Di Maria (5), Vlahovic (5), Allegri (6)