Juventus players return to training this week

More Juventus players are due to return to the training ground this week having undergone 14 days of self-isolation.

Gazetta dello Sport report that this week, we will see a number of the non-Italian players return to Continassa, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo who could resume individual training tomorrow or Tuesday.

Matthijs De Ligt and Wojciech Szczęsny are due to return Tuesday or Wednesday while Thursday will see Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi arrive.

The Brazilians (Alex Sandro, Danilo and Douglas Costa) could return for Friday while Adrien Rabiot and Gonzalo Higuain still have over a week or isolation ahead of them.