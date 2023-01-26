Juventus players risk bans for their role in the salary manoeuvre

Some present and former Juventus players could be in trouble for agreeing to take payments from the club under the table during the covid-19 pandemic.

Juve is being investigated for not recording three months’ worth of wages to their players in their financial statement.

The club announced to the public that its players had forfeited four months’ worth of wages to help it survive the pandemic.

However, the players only gave up one month and the Bianconeri paid the rest under the table to save themselves from financial woes.

The players signed an agreement with the club to defer the payments of three month’s salary, but some did not, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo.

A report on Calciomercato reveals those who signed now risk being punished and they could be banned from playing for at least one month.

Juve FC Says

This saga has been going on for a long time and will bring more trouble to the club after it lost 15 points for using capital gains.

The Bianconeri cannot afford another punishment that will cost the club points, and the leaders must prepare a strong defence to ensure it wins this case.

While they do that, Max Allegri must continue to motivate his players to win as many points as possible.