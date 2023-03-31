Juventus players risk punishment over their involvement in salary manoeuvre

Juventus players who agreed to be paid under the table by the club could be in trouble as the Prisma investigation draws to a close.

Juve has been under investigation after the club lied to the public that its players agreed to forfeit their pay for some months while agreeing to pay the individuals under the table.

After it came to light, some players confessed, which has landed the Bianconeri in hot water.

The club is prepared to defend itself, but a report on Football Italia says its players who signed the agreements could be in trouble.

Authorities could punish them for their role in the crime and are waiting to see if anyone will ask for a plea bargain.

One man who will likely be punished is Giorgio Chiellini, who was the leader of the group and served as an intermediary between the club and its players.

Juve FC Says

Players who reached an agreement with the club over the salary manoeuvre would be worried about this development, but the verdict has not been handed out yet.

There is no need to panic and the club can defend its own if the verdict is eventually negative.