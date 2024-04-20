Juventus captain Danilo insists that the players must take responsibility for their actions after their 2-2 draw against Cagliari last night.

Max Allegri’s men have been struggling in the last few months and have remained a team smaller opponents do not fear.

This is because Juve has not been at their best since they lost to Inter Milan, and Cagliari fancied their chances of winning the game.

The hosts were prepared to hurt Juve, who showed very little fight in the first half, allowing the Islanders to race to a 2-0 lead.

Juve eventually came back into the game in the second half but settled for a 2-2 draw after failing to find a winner before the final whistle.

The Bianconeri captain spoke after the game and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The responsibility is ours, there are no alibis. No penalties or referees. These things could certainly have helped us, but we go onto the pitch, pass, win tackles. Once we understand these things better, we are they came back in the second half meaner, dirtier, the match asked for it.”

Juve FC Says

It was a poor performance from the team in that first half, but we have been used to them failing to meet expectations this season.

This campaign will end soon, and they have to do their best in the few games we have left before it finishes.