Thiago Motta has taken over a Juventus team with several players eager to prove themselves this season.

The Old Lady of Italian football has faced a few years of underwhelming performances and lacklustre football.

To support their new manager, the Bianconeri invested significantly in the transfer window, bringing in several key players to fit the new style Motta is implementing.

While some of these new signings have addressed specific needs, Motta also inherited several existing stars who are expected to play crucial roles in his plans.

Many of these players have struggled as individuals but could see improvement under Motta’s more offensive approach.

Juventus showed signs of being more assertive in their games against Roma and Empoli, holding the ball better than they did under Allegri.

This change in style is likely to bring out the best in many players, and there are a few key stars we anticipate will thrive and improve significantly under Motta’s guidance.

Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic had his best season at Juventus last term, but many fans believe he still has the potential to perform even better.

The striker is undeniably talented, and under Thiago Motta’s coaching, there is optimism that he can exceed his performances from the Max Allegri era.

Manuel Locatelli

The biggest setback for Manuel Locatelli was missing out on a spot in Italy’s squad for Euro 2024, especially when Nicolo Fagioli made the team despite serving a lengthy ban.

Locatelli will be eager to make a return to the national team, and he has already shown signs of revitalization under Thiago Motta.

He is beginning to resemble the player Juventus signed from Sassuolo, and working under Motta could be highly beneficial for his development.

Given that Motta was a former midfielder himself, Locatelli has the opportunity to improve significantly by heeding his new manager’s guidance.

Federico Gatti

Federico Gatti was initially seen as less technically gifted, leading many fans to question how well he would fit into Thiago Motta’s plans for the club.

To everyone’s surprise, he started the manager’s first game and even wore the captain’s armband.

The defender has adapted impressively and has managed to keep Danilo on the bench since the beginning of the season.

As the season progresses, we anticipate that Gatti will continue to improve, potentially saving Juventus the expense of acquiring a new centre-back.

Nicolo Fagioli

Nicolo Fagioli missed a significant portion of last season due to his ban for betting offences, but he is one of the players who could thrive under Thiago Motta.

He has gained Luciano Spalletti’s trust at the national team level, and to maintain that trust, he will need to enhance his performance. We anticipate that Fagioli will make significant strides this season under Motta’s guidance.