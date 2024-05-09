Euro 2024 is only weeks away as Germany prepares to host the best players in Europe for the finest international continental competition in the world.

Some of the best countries in the world will compete at Euro 2024, and several players from the top clubs will play for the crown.

At Juventus, most of their players are preparing to represent their countries, and based on the UEFA Euro 2024 winner odds, fans of the Bianconeri will be looking for value when backing their nation or favoured team.

Who are the Old Lady stars who can shine in the competition?

Wojciech Szczęsny, Poland

Juventus’ number one was a star for his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Poland impressed.

He remains their first choice and was instrumental in their qualification through the playoffs.

He will also look to help his nation prove its worth among other European countries.

Andrea Cambiaso, Italy

Cambiaso has been one of the finest players at Juventus this season, and we expect the defender to be in the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

The current Azzurri team does not rely so much on players from Juventus as in the past, but Cambiaso should be on the plane when they travel, and he could be an impact substitute for his country.

Adept at playing on the left or right wing, the former Genoa man will be a great option for Luciano Spalletti.

Adrien Rabiot, France

With Paul Pogba now out of the picture, Rabiot has been the main midfielder for the French national team.

He is a teammate of some of the finest players in that role, including Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, but the Juve man will be a leader in that team.

France’s success will depend on his expertise and leadership, and the 2022 World Cup finalists can trust the Juve star to get the job done.

Federico Chiesa, Italy

Chiesa was Italy’s hero in Euro 2020, as he dazzled from being a benchwarmer to becoming a protagonist and helping Italy become champions.

Since that competition, he has dealt with many injuries, but the Azzurri star remains the best attacker for his country.

Spalletti’s 4-3-3 system is perfect for him, and we expect the attacker to carry Italy on his back again as he did three years ago.

The winger loves to play for the national team, and this competition offers him a chance to impress new suitors.

Kenan Yildiz, Turkey

Even though he does not start many games at Juventus, Vincenzo Montella seems to have found a role for Kenan Yildiz in his Turkey team.

The attacker is a joy to watch, and just like Chiesa, he shines whenever he plays for his country.

Turkey was in superb form during the qualifiers, and we expect them to leave an impression on Germany.

Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli are also expected to compete at Euro 2024, but both players do not seem to be favoured by their national teams at the moment.