Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has urged its players to focus on playing despite the ongoing legal battles the club is fighting.

Juve was in top form before the break after winning six consecutive matches in the league, but their break was overshadowed by investigators releasing piles of evidence against the club and its board resigning.

The players will return to a new president, while a new board will be inaugurated next month to take the organisation to a new height of achievement.

With the news of the legal battle all over the place, the players might be worried, but Sissoko says now is the time for them to be professional and do their jobs.

He said via Il Bianconero:

‘Their only thought must be just to play. Everything that happens outside must not affect the team’s performance. It is clear that such a situation shakes the whole environment, but if you are a professional you will not get involved’.

Juve FC Says

This is a tough period for us as a club and our players understand it as well. We expect them to stay focused on the task at hand and ensure they can deliver for the club despite the situation now.

Players are paid to play and our stars must ignore the news and just get on with their jobs.