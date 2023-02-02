Juventus players want a meeting with John Elkann for assurances

Juventus’ players are reportedly in panic mode and now want more than to speak with Max Allegri.

The team’s manager has been communicating with the boys and assuring them everything is under control in the last few weeks after the Bianconeri were docked 15 league points.

The club is also the subject of another investigation, which means more punishments could be on the cards and it seems to have affected the players.

Juve lost to Monza in their last game, which means two losses and a draw from their last three league games.

The players seem to be affected by the off-field crisis and now a report on Calciomercato reveals they want to speak with John Elkann.

Allegri has failed to convince them and they want someone from the company to assure them everything is fine.

Juve FC Says

Juve has been in a lot of trouble recently, so it is understandable that the players want to get assurances from the top.

No one knows the next punishment to come, but Elkann can calm the players, considering he heads the organisation that owns Juve.

If that needs to be done for the players to start winning matches again, the Bianconeri must get it sorted as soon as possible because the current run of form will put Juve in more trouble.