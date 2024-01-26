The second half of the season is a crucial period in the football calendar for every club. Teams are either vying for the league title, fighting to avoid relegation, or aiming to secure European places. Juventus finds itself in a tight race for the Serie A title alongside Inter Milan, making it a challenging battle. None of the clubs is willing to relent, and Juventus has been particularly impressive, considering it lacks the quality of Inter’s squad.
At the beginning of the season, very few would have had Juventus among the teams that could win the Scudetto, however, those who know their football betting would have analysed Juve’s chances and seen that they do have several players that could come good this season and deliver.
Juve has had a very good first half of the season and that is because a number of their players, both inexperienced and more experienced ones have delivered but how will those same players perform in the second half of the season?
Here are a few key players to watch:
- Federico Chiesa: Chiesa has struggled with fitness in recent weeks. As he seeks an improved contract, he must play regularly and score enough goals in the second half of the term.
- Dusan Vlahovic: Vlahovic was on the market during the summer, and his future might be uncertain again at the end of this campaign. If he continues his impressive goal-scoring form and Juventus clinches the league, he is likely to stay and sign a new deal.
- Samuel Iling-Junior: Initially expected to leave Juve in the transfer window due to limited playing time in the first half, Iling-Junior’s plans have changed. He will stay in Turin, and a strong second half of the season could solidify his place in the team or attract interest from other top clubs.
- Adrien Rabiot: Rabiot could depart Juventus as a free agent in the summer. Winning the league would be a fitting farewell for him. His fitness is crucial, as he plays a significant role for the Bianconeri, who could potentially secure both the league and the Cup.
- Federico Gatti: Gatti has become a key member of Juventus’s back-three but faces competition from Tiago Djalo. If he performs well in the second half of the term, he can retain his place in the team despite the new signing.
- Fabio Miretti: Miretti was rumoured to leave Juventus in the second half of the campaign, but he remains in the squad. His performance will determine whether Juventus needs to sign a new midfielder in the summer or if he can secure his spot in the team.
- Moise Kean: Whether Kean goes out on loan or stays in Turin for the second half of the season, his performance will be crucial for his future with Juventus. Competition from Kenan Yildiz means Kean must excel to secure a spot in the squad next season.
