Juventus players yet to receive a card suspension – But is it a good or bad stat?

Since the start of the season, Juventus have been one of the most disciplined teams in Italy. The third overall to be specific.

According to ilBianconero, Max Allegri’s men only received 36 yellow cards during the first half of the Serie A campaign. Moreover, not a single player has been dismissed with a red card.

The two Old Lady stars to receive the most bookings are Juan Cuadrado and Danilo with four for each – which puts them one yellow card away from earning a one-match suspension.

But the question posed by the source is whether this stat should be considered positive or negative.

On the plus side, Juventus were never forced to play with a man down thus far this season, nor did they miss a key player due to a suspension.

However, this figure might suggest that the players aren’t aggressive enough on the pitch. Even Allegri had previously criticized players who commit very few fouls.

But the report also mentions that Inter (who are leading the Serie A table) have earned the same number of bookings.

Juve FC say

This one definitely is a never-ending debate. Now surely Juventus used to have bulldozers in the past (the likes of Edgar Davids and Arturo Vidal) who tend to be aggressive, but the Nerazzurri’s similar stats is proving that there are different paths towards success.

Perhaps it’s true that some of the Bianconeri players lacked some fighting spirit at times, but the main issue arguably lies within the quality of the current crop (especially in midfield).