Juventus has expressed its unwavering support for Nicolo Fagioli in an official statement following the midfielder’s suspension due to his betting addiction.

Fagioli is currently serving a seven-month ban after admitting to betting on an illegal platform, which renders him ineligible for Juventus’ official matches. Notably, Fagioli cooperated with the authorities, providing them with all relevant information.

His willingness to assist in the investigation played a significant role in securing a more lenient penalty for his actions. In light of these circumstances, Juventus has made a commitment to assist Fagioli in his journey to recovery from his addiction.

During his suspension, Fagioli will continue training with the club and receive his full wages, except for a minor fine. This support signifies the club’s commitment to the young player’s well-being and rehabilitation.

A club statement reads:

“The Club has noted the official press release from the FIGC n°177/AA and confirms its full support for Nicolò Fagioli in tackling this path, providing the player with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, collaborating with the Federation to outline the scheduled appointments.

“We are firmly convinced that Nicolò, with the support of the Club, his teammates, his family and the professionals who will assist him, will face the therapeutic and training process with a great sense of responsibility and, once the disqualification has been served, will be able to return to competing with due serenity.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of our own and we must support him as much as possible in this challenging career phase.

The youngster will fully recover and likely become a better player when he returns from his ban.