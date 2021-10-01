Juventus plots a new deal for one of their most impressive stars

Federico Chiesa has been one of the best players at Juventus in the last year and that could earn him an improved deal soon.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri wants to protect their top star and now has plans to have him on a new long-term contract.

Chiesa only joined them last year, but his performance has been so impressive that several European top clubs have an eye on him.

Juve knows they still have his loyalty, but it is only smart that they reward him for his contributions and ensure he remains a happy man in Turin.

They have several players who need new deals at the club, including Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

The first two could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, but Juve is actively working to keep Dybala.

The report says they have started planning for the new Chiesa deal, however, it would only get serious at the end of this season.

The Fiorentina loanee scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists for Juventus in the last campaign and will look to build on that this season.

Although he started 2021/2022 with an injury, he has two strikes for the Bianconeri already and he will look to score more as edges closer to full fitness.