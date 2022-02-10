Juventus plots a new strategy to secure an agreement with Dybala

Paulo Dybala and Juventus have been in talks over a new deal since the pre-pandemic days.

The long negotiation has still not reached a conclusion and both parties will continue this month.

The attacker is settled at the club and he would ideally want to remain in Turin, but a new agreement has to be struck by both parties.

Calciomercato says they will sit down to discuss again soon, but Juve will still offer him just 7m euros per season.

That offer hasn’t been accepted by the former Palermo man since they have placed it on the table.

The report claims instead of improving their salary offer, the Bianconeri plan on offering him better bonuses.

They believe this should see him stay at the club on a new deal.

Juve FC Says

It is not a good thing that Juve has been unable to get Dybala on a new deal until now.

The Argentinian is one of our most important players and he should be kept in Turin.

However, you can also understand the club’s unwillingness to pay over the odds for him to stay, when you consider his injury record.

If Dybala truly wants to keep playing for the club, then he should accept a low but highly incentivised salary, so that the club pays him more when he stays fit and performs well.