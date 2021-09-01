Juventus plots free transfers for next summer and Pogba is top of their list

Juventus has started planning for the next summer transfer window and the Bianconeri will look to take advantage of the free market agency yet again.

They have been one of the clubs that signs the top free agents at every opportunity, but in the last few transfer windows, they have instead targeted a move for other players who cost money.

They watched as PSG signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum in this transfer window.

They will return to get the best free agents next summer, according to Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims that they have Paul Pogba at the top of their list after they failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United over signing him now.

Pogba is running down his contract at United at the moment and he has been reluctant to sign the new deal that has been offered to him.

Juve hopes he leaves them for free and they will try to sign him on a pre-contract in the next transfer window.

Axel Witsel is another player who would be out of a contract in the summer and the Bianconeri could look to land him for free too.

The report also names Boubacar Kamara of Marseille as another player they will try to bring to Turin on a free transfer.