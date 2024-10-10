Juventus are reportedly preparing an onslaught for Paris Saint-Germain wantaway Milan Skriniar in January.

The 29-year-old cemented himself as one of the most robust defenders in Serie A during his time at Inter, but his career has been on a steep decline since joining the French champions on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

The Slovakian failed to find his best form in the early going, and was then impeded by an injury. Even upon his return, he was reduced to a mere benchwarmer at Luis Enrique’s court.

Therefore, Skriniar was desperate to leave the French capital last summer in search of playing time, but an exit never materialized.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the situation could change in January, with Juventus seriously entering the fray.

As the pink newspaper explains, Cristiano Giuntoli is searching the market for a new defender following Gleison Bremer’s season-ending injury.

The club’s Football Director is keeping an eye on several candidates, and Skriniar is one of them.

The source believes the Turin-based giants would only be able to sign the former Inter man on loan, as they don’t have enough funds to pull off a purchase.

Moreover, the Bianconeri would struggle to match the defender’s current wages (circa 10 million euros per year). Therefore, they’re hoping PSG would contribute by covering a certain percentage of the salary.

The report also mentions Thiago Motta’s old pupil Jakub Kiwior as another option. The Pole has also been struggling for playing time at Arsenal.