Juventus plotting to exchange Bernardeschi for Atalanta man

Rai Sport via Tuttojuve says that Juventus and Atalanta might be involved in an exchange deal soon.

The Bianconeri is constantly looking for valuable players to add to their team as they struggle to retain their league title.

They signed a few players in the last transfer window, but their struggles this season might see them add more signings this month.

Valuable players in Italy hardly get better than Atalanta’s Papu Gomez and the Bianconeri have been linked with the Argentinean.

Gomez has been one of the reasons why Atalanta’s profile in Italian football has risen in recent seasons.

Under normal circumstances, he would have been considered indispensable, but he has fallen out with the club and a move away is imminent.

The report says that Juventus want Gomez, and they are prepared to offer Federico Bernardeschi in exchange for the Argentinean.

Bernardeschi has struggled to play for Juventus this season, and a move to Atalanta would offer him the opportunity to play more first-team football.

He has rejected a move away before, but the Bianconeri will be hoping that he will accept this proposal.

Atalanta plays some of the most exciting football in Europe, and that should be enough to convince Bernardeschi to join them.