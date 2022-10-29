Juventus has been named as the leading suitor for Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan as he approaches the end of his contract.

The midfielder has been a key player for the English champions since he joined them in 2016 and remains one of the most important players on their team.

City would love to keep him, but the German has not signed a new contract and seems likely to leave the club now.

There is still some hope that he will stay, but Juve is monitoring his current situation, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The report reveals if City cannot get him on a new deal, Juve will pounce and add him to their squad for free in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Gundogan has been an unsung hero at City and he is one player that can change any game.

The German is not a regular at the Etihad, but when he plays, he makes an impact.

City has won several trophies because of his contributions, including the Premier League last season when he came off the bench to score the goals they needed to beat Aston Villa and win the title.

He will bring a lot of experience and expertise to Juventus if we add him to our squad.