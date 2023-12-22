The Bundesliga features some of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season, and Juventus is actively pursuing the acquisition of at least one of them.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been linked to Nigerian star Victor Boniface, who is leading Bayer Leverkusen in the German league ahead of Bayern Munich.

While Boniface may not currently rank among the top three scorers in the German top flight—with Harry Kane leading the chart—the second player on that list has captured Juventus’s attention.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is expressing interest in bringing Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart to their squad. Guirassy has impressively scored 17 league goals in just 14 games this season.

The report suggests that Juventus is currently evaluating the possibility of adding Guirassy to their squad.

Juve FC Says

17 goals in 14 matches is an impressive stat, which is much better than what our strikers are delivering.

However, our system is different from what Guirassy plays in Germany and he may not be suited to our approach to the game.