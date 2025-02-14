EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus of Juventus during the Serie A TIM match between Empoli FC and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus could decide to join Napoli in the race for Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo when the transfer market reopens in the summer.

The Bianconeri replaced their injured defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal with Chelsea’s Renato Veiga and Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly in January. However, the Portuguese only signed from the Blues on a dry loan, so the Italian giants don’t have the option to keep him in Turin beyond the current campaign.

Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators could be on the lookout for new defenders once more come the summer. Feyenoord’s David Hancko continues to consolidate himself as Juve’s most desired option, and many believe the club already has an agreement with his entourage on personal terms. However, the Slovakian alone might not be enough.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus could lunge in for Comuzzo who emerged as one of the best revelations in Serie A this season.

The teenager is a youth product of Fiorentina who earned a promotion to the first team in the summer of 2023. The centre-back has been a mainstay in Raffaele Palladino’s starting lineup this season, making 26 appearances across all competitions. He also earned his maiden call-up for the senior Italian national team earlier this season, but has yet to make his debut.

As the source explains, Napoli were keen to sign the 19-year-old in January. However, the Partenopei offered 35 million euros, while the Tuscans insisted on pocketing 40 million. Hence, the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

But while Giovanni Manna is expected to try again in the summer, his old ally Giuntoli could be plotting an overtake. The Juventus Football Director has already struck several agreements with Fiorentina in recent months, including Moise Kean, Nicolas Gonzalez, and more recently, Nicolo Fagioli.