Juventus pondering over the future of their loaned-out defender

Since his arrival to Juventus in 2018, Radu Dragusin has been able to separate himself from the rest of the pool, looking like a genuine star for the future.

However, the Romanian is enduring a tough campaign on loan between Sampdoria and Salernitana.

During his brief Ligurian experience, he found little space at the prestigious club. Moreover, the Blucerchiati’s troubles at the start of the season didn’t help either.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s management found him another Serie A club in January. Thankfully, the 20-year-old has become a mainstay in Salernitana’s first lineup. However, the club continues to leak goals at the back, even if it isn’t exactly the player’s fault.

Last night, the youngsters struggled to contain Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, as Inter ran riot with five unanswered goals.

And yet, Juventus are still impressed with their player’s efforts, as according to JuventusNews24, Dragusin could find a place in Max Allegri’s squad starting next season.

The center back made some appearances with the Old Lady’s first team last season under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo, but left the nest in order to gain some vital Serie A experience this term.

At the age of 20, the defender’s experience with the struggling Salernitana will surely serve him well.

Whether Dragusin will be ready to play a part at Juventus next season remains a matter of debate, but we won’t find out the answer unless the club gives him a fair opportunity.