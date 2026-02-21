Juventus lost their Serie A home game to Como 2-0 this afternoon as pressure mounts on Luciano Spalletti.

The Bianconeri have endured three defeats in their last four matches and have failed to secure a win in any of them, meaning they could not afford to falter against Como. The visitors are a stubborn side, as demonstrated by their recent result against AC Milan, so Juventus had to approach the game with caution.

The Old Lady suffered an early setback when Mergim Vojvoda gave Como the lead after just 11 minutes. Spalletti had made several changes to his team, either to rest key players or as a tactical adjustment, but Juventus struggled to find its rhythm in the opening stages. Como’s early advantage made it even more difficult for the home side to impose itself on the match.

Early Pressure And Tactical Response

Como defended efficiently and absorbed pressure from Juventus, maintaining their lead until half-time. At the interval, Spalletti introduced Francisco Conceicao in an attempt to alter the team’s output, but the visitors remained disciplined and difficult to break down.

Shortly after the restart, Maxence Caqueret doubled Como’s lead, leaving Juventus with a significant challenge. The Bianconeri made further substitutions to try to change the course of the game, but none were effective. Como continued to defend resolutely and saw out the victory.

Juventus Struggle To Recover

The result adds to the mounting pressure on Spalletti, as Juventus have now lost three of their last four matches and must urgently improve performances if they are to salvage their season. Como’s defensive organisation and clinical finishing ensured they left Turin with all three points, highlighting the challenges that Juventus face in overcoming weaker but well-prepared sides.

The defeat underscores the need for better consistency, sharper attacking play, and greater resilience if the Bianconeri are to achieve their domestic objectives as the Serie A campaign progresses.