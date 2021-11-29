Juventus’ poor form could see them lose a key player

Juventus has been terrible in Serie A this season, and there is a serious risk of them finishing this campaign outside the top four.

After the weekend loss to Atalanta, they are now nearly 10 points off the Champions League places.

Finishing this season outside the top four would be disastrous, and it could spark an exodus of top players from the club.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, claims Juve could lose Federico Chiesa in the summer if they cannot finish inside the Champions League places.

Juve FC Says

Juventus is already struggling to keep him in Turin because several European clubs are circling the Fiorentina loanee.

Chiesa deserves to play in the Champions League every season, and we should achieve that when he is in our team.

The Euro 2020 winner has even struggled to replicate his form during the 2020/2021 season in this campaign.

But he remains one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men, and the gaffer would want him in the squad next season if he remains Juve’s manager.

A finish outside the top four would be too embarrassing for the club, and we hope the players will all return to form by the second half of this season.