No team remains unaffected when they lose a key player like Gleison Bremer, so it’s understandable why Juventus is now struggling under pressure.

Bremer is one of the top defenders in Europe and started the season in excellent form, significantly boosting Juventus’ performances. However, with his absence for the remainder of the season, cracks have begun to show in their defence over the last few games. Juventus must find a way to resolve these issues in his absence, as their recent Champions League loss to Stuttgart has made his impact all the more apparent. The defeat has even led those involved in online sports betting to reconsider backing Juve for the title. The team is coming to terms with the significant void left by Bremer’s departure, but is his absence solely to blame for Juve’s poor performances?

Other important Juve absences

While it’s easy to attribute Juventus’ struggles to Bremer’s absence, the Brazilian isn’t the only key player they’ve been missing in recent weeks.

Currently, they are also without Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez, two summer signings who have made an impact since joining the club. Gonzalez has been a constant threat to opponents, while Koopmeiners was just starting to adapt to his new environment before his injury.

Additionally, the Bianconeri have had to cope with the absence of other players like Weston McKennie, Khephren Thuram, and Timothy Weah at various times.

Injuries have made it increasingly difficult for Thiago Motta to field a fully fit squad, with players taking turns on the sidelines.

However, injuries are a reality in football, and every club had the opportunity to strengthen their squads during the transfer window. Motta must find a way to secure victories with the players who are fit and available for each match.

Should Juventus replace Bremer in January?

Signing a new defender in January to cover for Gleison Bremer’s absence could be a wise move, but it comes with some challenges.

Firstly, it’s difficult to find top-quality defenders available in the winter transfer window, as clubs are generally reluctant to sell key players mid-season. If a defender is on the market, there’s a high likelihood that he may not be of the desired quality.

Secondly, even if Juventus manage to secure a high-calibre defender like Milan Skriniar, the new signing would still require time to adapt to the team’s style of play. With the second half of the season already underway, there would be limited time for the new player to fully integrate and make an immediate impact.

Therefore, while a January signing could provide depth, relying solely on a new addition may not be enough to address all of Juve’s defensive concerns.

What could be the solution?

While losing Bremer is significant, Juventus’s struggles this season can’t be attributed solely to his absence, especially since their defensive record remains relatively solid. The real issue lies in their attacking output.

The Bianconeri’s inability to consistently score and convert chances has been a major factor in their recent drop in form. Clean sheets are important, but matches are ultimately won by finding the back of the net. If Juventus can improve their offensive play, create more opportunities, and capitalise on those chances, they can alleviate the pressure on their defence and mitigate the impact of Bremer’s absence.

Stepping up the attacking contributions from players like Dusan Vlahovic or the midfielders can be crucial in turning narrow draws or losses into victories. Ultimately, a more balanced team performance with improved goal-scoring will allow Juventus to stay competitive, even without some key players.