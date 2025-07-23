Juventus and Porto have reached an agreement over the double transfer of Joao Mario and Alberto Costa.

The two clubs had negotiated the permanent transfer of Francisco Conceicao over the past few weeks. The winger’s move was announced on Tuesday, but this wasn’t the end of the business between the Bianconeri and the Portuguese giants.

While discussing Conceicao’s transfer, Porto brought up the idea of trading their right-backs, offering the services of Joao Mario in return for Costa.

The Old Lady swiftly warmed to the idea, so the two clubs have now reached an accord on the two transfers.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and Porto have already agreed on every detail, with the two players flying to complete their respective medicals.

Porto will pay €16m for Alberto Costa

As the transfer market expert reveals, this won’t be treated as a swap deal, but rather two separate transfers.

Juventus will receive €16 million for Costa who had only joined the club in January, completing a €13 million switch from Vitoria Guimarães.

The 21-year-old initially struggled for playing time under Thiago Motta, but managed to convince Igor Tudor in the final weeks of the Serie A campaign, and then featured as a starter in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Joao Mario to Cost Juventus €12 million

On the other hand, Juventus will pay Porto €12 million for Mario, who also plays as a right-back, and is expected to be used as a right wingback in Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The 25-year-old first joined Porto’s youth academy at the tender age of 8. He went through every age group before becoming a member of the first team in 2020.

Mario made 181 appearances for the Dragao’s senior team, contributing with five goals and 26 assists. He is also a Portuguese international, with three senior caps to his name.