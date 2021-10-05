Juventus Post Ronaldo – Why Is The Old Lady Struggling?

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to re-join his beloved Manchester United. Now, we know that he has had a wonderful return to Old Trafford. He’s scoring goals and winning games for the club, but what about The Old Lady? Juventus have been struggling at the beginning of the season, recording only two wins from six matches. The fans who are into anonymous betting might have predicted something like this, simply because they are analyzing the club before every season. However, the public and most of the Juventus supports are definitely stunned by this uninspiring and pale performance.

What are the reasons for this poor display? Let’s find out together.

The Lack Of Fire Power

After Ronaldo departed, a lot of people predicted that Juventus will have a lot of problems scoring goals this season. Unfortunately for the Juve fans, those predictions proved to be true. The numbers won’t suggest that, as the club scored 10 goals in the first 6 games in Serie A, but the problem is that they also conceded 10 goals. The main issue is that attackers like Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa, and Moise Kean are simply not creating enough chances in front of the opponent’s goal. Chance creation is definitely something they will have to work on in the next few games.

The Midfielders Are Not Inspired

The attacking players are not the only ones that should be blamed for the poor start of the season. Midfielders like Bentacur and Locatelli are simply not at the same level they were during the last few seasons. They are not brave enough when it comes to deciding passes and this is one of the main reasons why the club isn’t creating too many chances in front of the goal.

The Chiellini-Bonucci Bond Is Not As Strong As It Was Before

Midfielders may be doing a good job when it comes to their defensive responsibilities, but that can’t be said for the last line of defence. Wojciech Szczęsny is a decent replacement for the one and only Gianluigi Buffon, who returned to his boyhood club Parma, but that doesn’t do a lot of good when the famous duo Chiellini-Bonucci isn’t as good as the fans are used to. As we said, the club conceded 10 goals in the first 6 matches in Serie A.

Where does this leave Juve? Well, the first priority for them is to fix the defence. Once they manage to keep clean sheets like they used to, the wins will come.