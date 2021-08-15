Juventus postpone Dybala contract talks to end of the month

Juventus postponed the planned talks with Paulo Dybala’s entourage yesterday until the end of the month.

The attacker and the Bianconeri have been in talks with each other for some time now, but an agreement has been hard for both parties to find.

They want to continue with each other and had hoped they would meet yesterday to find an agreement.

However, Sky Sports Italia as reported by Football Italia says the meeting has been postponed until the end of the month.

It is a risk that the Bianconeri are taking because if he goes through the end of this month without a new deal, he could decide to remain at the club and run down his contract at the end of the campaign and join another top club for free.

It seems the Bianconeri remain confident that he will stay as he has rejected moves away in the past.

Dybala was the MVP of Serie A in the 2019/2020 campaign, but he struggled last season under Andrea Pirlo.

He scored in Juve’s friendly win against Atalanta yesterday and would hope to carry that form into the new campaign.

Juve starts their Serie A season with a match against Udinese at the weekend and will look to get maximum points.