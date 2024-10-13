Juventus are reportedly tracking Monza’s Daniel Maldini with great interest, but they will wait until the summer to make their move.

The 23-year-old is the son of legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini, so he naturally started his career at Milan.

But after finding little space at the Rossoneri’s first team, he decided to leave the nest in 2022 and embark on experiences elsewhere.

After loan stints at Spezia and Empoli, the young Maldini joined Monza last January, initially on a temporary basis, before making his move permanent last summer.

Despite the Biancorossi’s struggles under Alessandro Nesta, the attacking midfielder has been putting on impressive displays.

He has thus far started in all of the club’s seven Serie A outings, contributing with a goal and an assist.

Maldini thus earned himself his maiden senior Italy call-up, with Luciano Spalletti describing him as the Azzurri’s “missing piece”.

Moreover, the Milan youth product has attracted the interest of several suitors, including Inter and Juventus.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) believes that the Bianconeri won’t try to secure the Italian’s signature in January.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Juventus will be occupied with addressing more pressing needs this winter. This includes signing a defender to replace the injured Gleison Bremer and potentially a new striker who can provide cover for Dusan Vlahovic.

Therefore, the Old Lady will wait for next summer to launch a bid for Maldini, but they could also try to anticipate the competition by securing an agreement with Monza in late spring, as was the case with Michele De Gregorio last season.