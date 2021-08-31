Juventus postpone their move for top striker

Juventus has decided against making a move for Mauro Icardi in this transfer window despite losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

They have been linked with a move for the former Inter Milan captain for much of the last year.

The striker is facing an uncertain future at PSG after they added Lionel Messi to their squad for this campaign.

His arrival has increased the competition for a place at the French club, but they could also cash in on Kylian Mbappe in this transfer window.

If the Frenchman leaves, there would be space for them to field Icardi, but Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid could fail to materialise and that will leave Icardi with no choice but to leave to keep playing.

However, the Argentinian may have missed out on a summer move to Juve with a new report claiming that Juve will not sign him today.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says they still retain an interest in him, however, they have postponed their move for him.

He might join them in the January transfer window or the next summer, but there would be no final day twist that brings him to Turin.

This decision means they will trust Moise Kean and their other attackers to score the goals that they need.