Juventus postpones all their contract renewal talks

Juventus has postponed talks of a new deal for any of their players until the new year.

The Bianconeri has several players in their last season at the club and would need to renew their deals before the end of this campaign.

These players can speak to other clubs without the Bianconeri permission from next month, but that still doesn’t scare Juve.

Il Bianconeri says they have halted all talks of contract renewal until February.

Players who need new deals at the club include Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado.

These stars have not done badly for the club in this campaign and most of them deserve a new contract.

But Juve is now exposing itself to losing any of them by postponing attempts to tie them down to the club.

Juve FC Says

There is a lot of work that goes into negotiating a contract extension and Juve cannot rush to decide on any player.

The club has been targeting much younger players in recent transfer windows and they could decide against giving new deals to the likes of Bernardeschi and Cuadrado because they are not getting any younger.

It would be interesting to see how many of these stars remain at the club after this campaign.