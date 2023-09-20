Juventus has decided to postpone its eagerly awaited board meeting, originally scheduled for today, until next month. The club has been navigating a challenging path to recovery over the past few months, marked by various highs and lows.

Juventus has been grappling with the aftermath of poor financial decisions made by the previous board, exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new sporting director has made commendable efforts to save money for the club, questions remain about whether these measures are sufficient.

The club is preparing to release its financial results, and although they anticipate reporting losses, the figures are expected to be considerably better than the previous financial year. Calciomercato reports that Juventus expects to announce a loss of approximately 110 million euros, a significant improvement compared to the 239.3 million euros reported in the 2021/2022 financial year. The board meeting to discuss these financial matters will now take place on the 2nd and 6th of October, providing more time for deliberation and assessment of the club’s financial situation.

Juve FC Says

We have made some progress in managing financial losses and the new board, including the sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, deserves credit for their amazing job so far.

We expect them to keep performing well as one of the most experienced professionals in the Italian football landscape.

Hopefully, we will soon eliminate all our losses and will be able to make considerable signings in the transfer market.